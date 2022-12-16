Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $330.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

