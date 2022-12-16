Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.08 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.79.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

