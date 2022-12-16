Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

