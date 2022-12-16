Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,428,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MLM stock opened at $352.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.56.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
