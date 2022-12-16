Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $17,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $178.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

