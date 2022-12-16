HighTower Trust Company N.A. Purchases 5,989 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in TC Energy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TC Energy by 106.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

