Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CP opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

