Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,645 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Stolper Co increased its stake in Newmont by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Newmont by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Newmont Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

