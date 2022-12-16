HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New $858,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

