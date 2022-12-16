HighTower Trust Company N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $220.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

