HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22,481.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 451,208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

NYSE:CAT opened at $230.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

