Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,097 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 37.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Waste Connections by 6.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 308,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $137.33 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

