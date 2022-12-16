CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after acquiring an additional 403,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after acquiring an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

