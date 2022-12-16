Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

