Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.