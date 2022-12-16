Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Hubbell worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.33.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $241.14 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.46 and its 200 day moving average is $217.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

