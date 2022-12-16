Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,290 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.3 %

F opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.