Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,562,000 after acquiring an additional 39,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after acquiring an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

