21,251 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $31.85 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.