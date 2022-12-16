Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

NVR opened at $4,842.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,355.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4,264.35. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,978.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

