VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,370 shares of company stock worth $4,752,379 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $199.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

