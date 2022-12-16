Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.26 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG opened at $160.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

