Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

About National Retail Properties

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.