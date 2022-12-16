CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,520 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of CubeSmart worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CubeSmart by 15.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,152,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.88%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

