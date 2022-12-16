Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 587 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Evergy worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Evergy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.07.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

