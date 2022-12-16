HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $911,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

