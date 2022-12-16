HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $356,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

General Electric Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE GE opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

