HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes $358,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,890 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 198,098 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 117,570 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,366 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 108,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 46.70.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

RIVN stock opened at 23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 117.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of 32.02.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The business had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

