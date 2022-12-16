Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after buying an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $64.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.