13,483 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Bought by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $452,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,296 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $837.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WES. Citigroup began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

