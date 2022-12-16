Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $165.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.