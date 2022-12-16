HighTower Trust Company N.A. Invests $580,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.85.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.