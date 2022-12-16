HighTower Trust Company N.A. Makes New $339,000 Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 62.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after buying an additional 412,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,020,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 150.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $87.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

