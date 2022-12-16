HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes $342,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

