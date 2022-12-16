Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Lara Meisner Sells 600 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $16,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lara Meisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

