HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes $654,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,993,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

