ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

NOW opened at $400.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.69, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

