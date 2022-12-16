Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells $1,197,152.46 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Zeta Global Price Performance
Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 547,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.