Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells $1,197,152.46 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 547,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

