Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $1,831,752.24 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90.

LSCC opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 657,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

