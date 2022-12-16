Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $1,294,971.30 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.08. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of F5 by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

