Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $1,294,971.30 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
F5 Stock Performance
Shares of F5 stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.08. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of F5 by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
