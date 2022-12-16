Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $270.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $196.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.90. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

