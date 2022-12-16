California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

CWT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

CWT stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,644 shares of company stock worth $161,034. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,624,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,034,000 after buying an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,798,000 after buying an additional 83,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 751,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

