Wells Fargo & Company Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $74.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after buying an additional 2,130,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,604,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

