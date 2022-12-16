Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Centene has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

