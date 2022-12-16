Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.43.

NYSE:CNI opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

