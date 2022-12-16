Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,010 at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 413,333 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.