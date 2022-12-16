Diageo (NYSE:DEO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,010 at Barclays

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,164.44.
Diageo Stock Performance
DEO stock opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.37.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
