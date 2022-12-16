Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the November 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $131,250.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,135 shares of company stock valued at $521,259. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

