Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TVTX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 110,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 728,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 170,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

