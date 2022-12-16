PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB) Insider Sells A$9,404,367.23 in Stock

PTB Group Limited (ASX:PTB – Get Rating) insider Stephen Smith sold 5,896,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.08), for a total transaction of A$9,404,367.23 ($6,354,302.18).
PTB Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.45.
PTB Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. PTB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.
PTB Group Company Profile
PTB Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aviation business in Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, North and South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It operates through four segments: PTB, PT USA, PT Leasing, and IAP. The company repairs and overhauls Pratt & Whitney PT6A/PT6T, Honeywell TPE331/T53, and Bell Drivetrain turbine engines; provides engine maintenance contracts; and trades in aircraft airframes, turbine engines, and related parts.
