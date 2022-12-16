CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Critical Comparison

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CVR Medical alerts:

Risk & Volatility

CVR Medical has a beta of 18.86, indicating that its share price is 1,786% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CVR Medical and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 720.01%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A -3,870.63% Dynatronics -11.30% -33.81% -13.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Medical and Dynatronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million ($0.02) -0.05 Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.21 -$3.99 million ($0.32) -1.52

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

(Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Dynatronics

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals. It also exports its products. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.